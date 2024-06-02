Lahore: Hidden cameras found inside girls hostel’s washroom

LAHORE: In a shocking turn of events on Sunday, hidden cameras were found installed in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Johar Town Lahore where hidden cameras were installed inside the washroom of the girl’s hostel.

A case has been registered against the hostel owner, his wife, and seven other suspects, following a complaint by a student’s uncle.

According to police officials, the accused have fled the scene, and the girl’s hostel has been vacated.

Furthermore, the investigative team has recorded statements from over 40 students who were residing in the hostel, and they have confirmed the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.

In a separate incident, hidden cameras were found inside women’s washrooms of a private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area.

After the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of installed camera inside the toilets meant for women and girls, the authority’s team raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins.

The private school’s registration was scrapped following the incident inside the school.