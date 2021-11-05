Hidden cameras found in private school washrooms

KARACHI: It appeared in a ghastly turn of events on Friday that hidden cameras were installed inside women’s washrooms of a private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area, ARY News reported.

After the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of hidden installed cameras inside the toilets meant for women and girls, the authority’s team raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins.

The private school’s registration has been scrapped following the discovery of the cameras inside the school while further stern actions have been vowed against those found guilty by education minister Sardar Shah.

The ministry said the issue will be raised with the federal investigation agency FIA which will look into all the possible angles of the crime.

However, there have yet to be any police actions while only the education ministry has suspended the school registration.

It’s not yet established where the videos were being recorded and what sinister purpose it had been serving for which FIA is set to launch the probe, said Sardar Shah.

IT’S A DEVELOPING STORY…

