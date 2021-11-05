Gang using maidservants to blackmail citizens busted

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has busted a gang using maidservants for blackmailing the citizens through immoral videos, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that the gang members comprising of maidservants were arrested who used to blackmail citizens after filming immoral videos.

The female members used to film obscene videos with the house owners and later forward them to the head of the gang. The head of the gang used the videos to blackmail the relevant persons.

The FIA officials said that three members of the gang along with their head were arrested by a raiding team. The accused confessed to extorting money worth millions from many people while they had demanded plots from a few other persons.

It emerged that the gang members have been arrested while receiving Rs2 million from a person. The criminals used to bring women from rural areas for committing the crimes. “They are involved in these criminal activities for six years and so far, blackmailed several people,” said FIA.

The raiding team also recovered several obscene videos from their possession, added the agency’s cyber crime circle.

Earlier in September, the Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had rounded up a blackmailer from Multan.

The accused was allegedly blackmailing a family using illicit pictures of one of its members. The action had been taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after complaint against the accused.

The accused had been taken into custody after the recovery of videos and pictures from his cellphone.

