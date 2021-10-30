FIA arrests suspect allegedly involved in unblocking NICs, issuing passports

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) human trafficking cell has arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in unblocking the national identity card (NIC) and managing the issuance of passports, ARY NEWS reported.

According to FIA officials, a Bangladeshi national identified as Sarwar Hussain, who leads a gang, has been arrested for allegedly unblocking NICs of Bangladeshi nationals.

The officials said that he used to take hefty sums against managing the issuance of Pakistani passports to Bangladeshi nationals. “The suspect received Rs135,000 from a citizen,” the FIA said adding that it led to unearthing the entire gang.

The NADRA has also seized the CNIC of Sarwar under the confirmed alien category rule.

A case has also been registered against him and other members of his group by the anti-human trafficking cell as raids have also been carried out to arrest other suspects of the gang.

The FIA has launched a crackdown against elements involved in issuing fake CNICs to foreigners and recently, it arrested two National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers for illegally helping a foreign national get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

As per details, the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Wing arrested Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan.

Sources privy to the development said, with the connivance of Hamad Hussain, a 46-year-old foreigner named Javed managed to get a national identity card from NADRA.

The NIC on which the accused made the identity card was issued to Khatun Bashiran. A case has been registered against the two arrested officials of NADRA, while raids are being conducted to round up the foreign national.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!