FIA Karachi arrests two NADRA officials for issuing CNIC to foreigner

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers for illegally helping a foreign national get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

As per details, the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Wing arrested Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan.

Sources privy to the development said, with the connivance of Hamad Hussain, a 46-year-old foreigner named Javed managed to get a national identity card from NADRA.

The NIC on which the accused made the identity card was issued to Khatun Bashiran. A case has been registered against the two arrested officials of NADRA, while raids are being conducted to round up the foreign national.

On July 8, FIA Sindh director Amir Farooqui had revealed that Afghan agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) had got Pakistani national identity cards issued to terrorists associated with outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for TTP terrorists had been made by using the NADRA database. The national identity cards were also issued to Al-Qaeda terrorists, whereas, a suspect involved in Safoora carnage, Imran Ali, who was an Indian citizen, had also gotten a CNIC, he added.