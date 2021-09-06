‘TikToker’ arrested by FIA for blackmailing girl, extorting money

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime cell has arrested a ‘TikToker’ for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a girl to extort money, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that a ‘TikToker’ has been arrested for blackmailing and harassing a girl.

The accused used to demand money by threatening and blackmailing the girl.

The spokesperson added that the officials have also recovered objectionable content from two mobile phones of the accused.

A case was registered under different sections of the cybercrime act against the accused and further investigation is underway.

On September 4, the FIA CCC had arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing a girl and threatening to share her photo on social media.

According to details shared by the FIA, the girl had approached the police saying that she had been threatened by some people to share her photo on social media.

“They demanded money from the girl and threatened that in case of a denial, they will immediately share her photo on social media,” the agency had said adding that the FIA acted upon the request immediately and arrested the three suspects.

A couple of weeks back, the agency had arrested one member of a gang involved in raping and filming boys at gunpoint in Islamabad.

The accused named Hamid Shehzad, one of the accomplices of a three-member gang was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing in Islamabad.

The FIA said that the gang was involved in raping, filming boys at gunpoint after friendship on social media platforms. The gang has set up its network in the Barakahu area of Islamabad.

One of the accused has been taken into custody, while two others are still at large, the police said and added that the raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining accused named Zain and Saifullah.