Couple blackmailing case: Usman Mirza gang confesses more crimes

ISLAMABAD: During the ongoing probe into Islamabad couple blackmailing and torture case, investigators have found evidence against Usman Mirza gang about receiving extortion from the victimised girl, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

More revelations have made in the Islamabad couple blackmailing and torture case as the investigators came to know about Usman Mirza gang members for receiving Rs1.3 million extortion from the victim girl.

Sources told ARY News that the gang members led by the prime suspect Usman Mirza received extortion from the victim separately. Following the revelations, police decided to include sections of blackmailing and extortion in the case filed against the accused.

The police officers who are carrying out the investigation contacted the law ministry for the inclusion of more sections in the case, sources added.

Moreover, the Islamabad police also contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to put the names of the suspects on the passport watch list after expressing suspicions that they could flee abroad.

Police formally requested the FIA authorities to add the names of the suspects on the passport watch list to restrict them from fleeing abroad.

In another development today, police arrested the fifth accomplice of the prime suspect Usman Mirza. The fifth suspect is identified as Bilal Marwat who was also involved in blackmailing the couple in Islamabad, according to police.

Police had arrested the prime suspect Usman Mirza on Wednesday after an uproar on social media who was allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them.

According to details, the incident had occurred two months back, when Usman Mirza along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect had continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident and telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier had directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the responsible persons.