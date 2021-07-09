Islamabad court grants physical remand of suspects in couple torture case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Friday approved a four-day physical remand of four suspects allegedly involved in torturing and filming an obscene video of a couple in the E-11 sector of the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

The police presented the four suspects including Usman Mirza before the court of judicial magistrate Waqar Hussain, who approved their four-day physical remand.

Police on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect Usman allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them after an uproar on social media.

According to details, the incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police authorities took prompt action and arrested the suspect after a hashtag on Twitter- arrest Usman- remained on top.

DIG Operations told the media that the fourth suspect nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) was also arrested and police found the obscene video of the girl from his mobile phone.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also took notice of the incident and as per sources telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.