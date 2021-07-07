Prime suspect Usman involved in blackmailing Islamabad couple arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect Usman allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them after an uproar on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The video of violence against a woman and a boy went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered FiR and initiated legal action. #ArrestUsmanMirza #IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 6, 2021



The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police authorities took prompt action and arrested the suspect after a hashtag on Twitter- arrest Usman- remained on top.

Islamabad police later shared the news of Usman’s arrest with a similar hashtag saying that while utilizing their all resources, they have apprehended a suspect allegedly threatening a couple in a video within hours.

With special efforts of @syedmustafapsp and @ICT_Police the culprit is arrested. His accomplices are also being arrested. It is once again requested to please delete the videos which show ID of victims. pic.twitter.com/gnaM8GXTT3 — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 6, 2021



“A case will be registered to proceed further in the matter,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat also announced the arrest of his other accomplices as police also confirmed that a third suspect Ataur Rehman has also been arrested.