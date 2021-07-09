Couple tortured, sexually harassed in Islamabad ties the knot: police ‎

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday confirmed that the couple who was sexually harassed and tortured by a suspect named Usman Mirza along with his accomplices in sector E-11 of the federal capital has tied the knot, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Investigation Islamabad shared that the report of the couple tying the knot has come up during the statements given by the girl and the boy to the police.

The police said that the statement given by the couple was made part of the investigation following their acceptance to become part of the legal process after being assured of complete safety and legal assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect Usman allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them after an uproar on social media.

According to details, the incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police authorities took prompt action and arrested the suspect after a hashtag on Twitter- arrest Usman- remained on top.

Read More: ISLAMABAD COURT GRANTS PHYSICAL REMAND OF SUSPECTS IN COUPLE TORTURE CASE

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also took notice of the incident and telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.