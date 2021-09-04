Three arrested for blackmailing girl in Islamabad: FIA

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing a girl, threatening to share her photo on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the FIA, the girl had approached the police saying that she had been threatened by some people to share her photo on social media.

“They demanded money from the girl and threatened that in case of a denial, they will immediately share her photo on social media,” the agency said adding that the FIA acted upon the request immediately and arrested the three suspects.

A couple of weeks back, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing arrested one member of a gang involved in raping and filming boys at gunpoint in Islamabad.

The accused named Hamid Shehzad, one of the accomplices of a three-member gang was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing in Islamabad.

Read More: COUPLE BLACKMAILING CASE: USMAN MIRZA GANG CONFESSES MORE CRIMES

The FIA said that the gang was involved in raping, filming boys at gunpoint after friendship on social media platforms. The gang has set up its network in the Barakahu area of Islamabad.

One of the accused has been taken into custody, while two others are still at large, the police said and added that the raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining accused named Zain and Saifullah.