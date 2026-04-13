Lahore High Court hears petitions against kite flying

LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) while hearing petitions against kite flying on Monday summoned details of cases against offenders violated prohibition of kite flying.

A single bench of the high court, comprises of Justice Awais Khalid, heard petitions filed by the lawyers’ Judicial Activism Panel.

“What happened to kites and twine seized by police, if they were burnt or disposed off some other way,” the court questioned.

“What mechanism followed with regard to the rates of kites and thread,” bench further asked.

The court also demanded complete details of deaths and injuries caused by kite flying.

Court directed the authorities to take steps for preventing mishaps related to kite flying in future.

The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case until April 23.

The Punjab Home Department earlier informed the LHC that at least 17 people lost their lives during the three-day Basant festival held in Lahore from February 6 to 8.

A provincial Home Department official submitted a detailed report to the court outlining the loss of life during the celebrations.

According to the report, the victims died due to electrocution and falling from rooftops and trees.

The court was hearing petitions seeking details of the damages and expenditures incurred during the Basant festival.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the report failed to disclose the number of people who died after being injured by kite strings.