Lahore House of 'Cocaine Queen' Anmol Pinky Uncovered

LAHORE: ARY News has uncovered the Lahore safe house of “Cocaine Queen” Anmol, alias Pinky, from where she operated a nationwide drug trafficking network, ARY News reported.

The secret residence of the interprovincial drug cartel’s ringleader was traced to a rented house in a high-profile area of Lahore’s Nawab Town.

Sources revealed that the accused, Anmol Pinky, selected this particular house as part of an organized plan. The property is located in close proximity to multiple private universities and student hostels, making it highly strategic for allegedly supplying drugs to educational institutions and students.

It is worth noting that during her recent statement in a Karachi court, the accused confessed she was arrested at this very house in Lahore before being transferred to Karachi.

A local resident from the neighborhood informed the media that while the housing society enforces strict security regulations and requires all residents’ data to be registered with the management office, suspicious activities continued unchecked at the house.

The neighbor added that high-end vehicles and SUVs (VGOs) were frequently parked outside for days, and the house was mostly occupied by young women who had frequent visitors.

The revelation of this safe house has exposed serious flaws in the Lahore Police’s performance and security checking claims.

The local police station was completely unaware of the suspect’s presence, and no tenancy registration contract had been submitted to the authorities, as required by law.

Taking advantage of this administrative negligence, the suspect managed to peddle narcotics to the youth right under the nose of law enforcement.

Sources further stated that when a Karachi Police team raided the house based on a tip-off, they found the lights on and the interior completely disarrayed.

This indicates that the raid was a sudden, high-emergency operation that left the network with no time to clear out their belongings or escape.