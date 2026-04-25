LAHORE: Horrific revelations have surfaced during the investigation into the brutal murder of three children by their mother in Ichra, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to investigation sources, authorities have retrieved as many as 746 call recordings between the prime accused, Rida, and her friend, Shaharyar.

The sources revealed that the “stony-hearted” mother allegedly used a game of hide-and-seek as a pretext to murder her three children one by one.

The “merciless” mother reportedly first murdered her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, followed by her son, and finally her eldest daughter. After the killings, she calmly changed her blood-stained clothes and left for the hospital after locking the house.

Sources further stated that the Crime Control Department (CCD) of the Punjab Police arrested her friend, Shaharyar, in Jhang based on information provided by the accused.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two shared a close relationship and intended to marry.

The case has been formally handed over to the CCD for further probing. Police officials stated that the investigation will determine whether Shaharyar was aware of the terrifying plot beforehand. The CCD confirmed that the team is currently reviewing all aspects of the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that the bodies of the three children—five-year-old Momina Batool, four-year-old Momin Raza, and one-and-a-half-year-old Umme Habiba—were recovered from a house in Ichra with their throats slit.

The children were heartlessly murdered with a sharp-edged instrument. It was later unearthed that their biological mother was the perpetrator; she has since confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation.