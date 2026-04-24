LAHORE: New disturbing details have emerged in the Ichhra case involving the killing of three children by their mother, police said on Friday.

According to investigators, citing CDR data, the accused woman Rida had developed a phone-based friendship with a man named Shehryar, a resident of Jhang. Officials further stated that she was also receiving money from him through a mobile application.

Lahore police sources said the woman allegedly wanted to divorce her husband, Ramzan, and marry Shehryar. Investigators believe the children became an obstacle in her plan, leading to their killing.

Teams have been dispatched to Jhang to arrest Shehryar as part of the ongoing investigation, while the victim’s father, Ramzan, has been released after initial questioning.

Police maintained that, based on the current investigation, the mother appears to be the sole accused in the Ichhra tragedy. However, officials added that if any further involvement of other individuals is established during the inquiry, arrests will follow accordingly.

A day earlier, during a press briefing by the DIG Operations Lahore and DIG Investigation, it was confirmed that the mother was allegedly involved in the killing of her three children.

The incident initially came to light when the bodies of three children were recovered from a house in Lahore’s Ichhra area with their throats slit. The victims were identified as five-year-old Mominah Batool, four-year-old Momin Raza, and 18-month-old Umm-e-Habiba.

Lahore police had initially detained the mother Rida, father Ramzan, and the uncle on suspicion. Investigators said CCTV footage was obtained to track movements of individuals entering and exiting the house, while contradictions were found in the statements of those in custody.

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Officials stated that a domestic dispute had taken place in the house a night before the incident, including a heated argument between the mother and her in-laws. Lahore police also noted that the uncle had left the house after the altercation, while the mother returned later, further deepening suspicions.

According to police sources, the knife allegedly used in the crime was purchased by the mother a day earlier, and initial investigations suggested that the dispute may have escalated into violence.

In the latest press briefing, the DIG Investigation stated that the mother is now confirmed to be involved in the planned killing of her children, reportedly over domestic issues and divorce-related tensions. He added that the accused attempted to mislead investigators after the incident and tried to divert attention.

DIG Operations Lahore said that earlier claims suggesting the children were found holding knives were false and have been disproven during the investigation. He further confirmed that blood evidence has been recovered from both the room and bathroom of the Ichhra house, while forensic analysis is ongoing.

Police added that further investigation is underway from all possible angles to determine the complete sequence of events.