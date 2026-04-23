LAHORE: The Ichhra triple murder case has taken a new turn as police officials, during a press briefing by the DIG Operations and DIG Investigation, confirmed that the mother is allegedly involved in the killing of her three children, ARY News reported.

The incident initially came to light when the bodies of three children were recovered from a house in Lahore’s Ichhra area with their throats slit. The victims were identified as five-year-old Mominah Batool, four-year-old Momin Raza, and 18-month-old Umm-e-Habiba.

Police had initially detained the mother Rida, father Ramzan, and the uncle on suspicion. Investigators said CCTV footage was obtained to track movements of individuals entering and exiting the house, while contradictions were found in the statements of those in custody.

Officials stated that a domestic dispute had taken place in the house a night before the incident, including a heated argument between the mother and her in-laws. Lahore police also noted that the uncle had left the house after the altercation, while the mother returned later, further deepening suspicions.

According to police sources, the knife allegedly used in the crime was purchased by the mother a day earlier, and initial investigations suggested that the dispute may have escalated into violence.

In the latest press briefing, DIG Investigation stated that the mother is now confirmed to be involved in the planned killing of her children, reportedly over domestic issues and divorce-related tensions. He added that the accused attempted to mislead investigators after the incident and tried to divert attention.

DIG Operations Lahore said that earlier claims suggesting the children were found holding knives were false and have been disproven during the investigation. He further confirmed that blood evidence has been recovered from both the room and bathroom of the Ichhra house, while forensic analysis is ongoing.

Police added that further investigation is underway from all possible angles to determine the complete sequence of events.