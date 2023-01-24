Lahore student bullying: DC recommends to suspend school’s registration

LAHORE: The district commissioner Lahore on Tuesday recommended suspending the registration of the school where three girls allegedly bullied and beat another girl, ARY News reported.

As per detail, the inquiry officer recommended suspending the registration of the school where this incident took place.

Along with the suspension, the school should also be charged Rs 0.6 million as a penalty.

The inquiry officer of Lahore police also recommended rusticating the accused girls from school.

The CEO of education Lahore sent the inquiry report to DC Lahore after compiling all the details. The DC Lahore will decide to either suspend the registration of the school or not tomorrow (January 25)

Earlier, Lahore Police launched an inquiry of the torture incident of a student by her classmates at an elite school in Punjab.

Three girls are shown in a viral video forcing their classmate to the ground and sitting on her, one of the girls can be seen grabbing the hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to apologize. The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, named Imran. According to the FIR, the father of the victim accused the daughter’s classmate Jannat as a drug addict and she also wanted the victim to do drugs with her.

