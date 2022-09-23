Friday, September 23, 2022
Lahore: Infant dies after being thrown from moving motorcycle

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl died after she was thrown from a moving motorcycle in Gulbarg area of ​​Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the inhuman incident took place near Gurumangat Road in Gulberg area of ​​Lahore. In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a man and two women can be see travelling on the bike.

Later in the video, they can be seen throwing the newborn baby girl on the corner of street. The man and two women riding the motorbike fled the scene.

Getting the information, the police reached the spot and moved the infant to the hospital, where she breathed her last during few hours of treatment.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons in Ghalib market police station and started searching for the accused.

