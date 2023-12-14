Lahore-Islamabad motorway closed due to dense fog

LAHORE: The authorities are forced to close the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for traffic due to the dense fog and low visibility in Lahore city and its surroundings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the authorities closed the Lahore to Islamabad and Lahore to Sialkot Motorway M-11 for traffic amid visibility concerns.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Ammara Ather, directed the circle police officers to be present along with the additional personnel on the internal and external routes of the city.

The CTO Lahore added that the load of the traffic has increased in the city due to the closure of the Motorway, and further directed the traffic officers to use reflectors and flasher lights as indicators for the drivers.

The Punjab police urged travelers to use front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling in daylight during the foggy season.

Last week, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) closed Motorway M-2 and M-3 for traffic due to dense fog.

According to the Motorway police spokesperson, the motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz to Khanqah Dogran and M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib was closed for general traffic due to dense fog.

