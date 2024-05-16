Lahore: JI holds Kisan March today amid farmers’ leaders arrests

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami holding Kisan March in Lahore today to protest against delay in government wheat procurement drive, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a crackdown scores of farmers activists have been arrested by the police.

Jamaat Islami’s Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will lead the party’s protest before the CM House in Lahore.

JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the protest will be organized at any cost, the government must avoid to create obstacles. He also demanded the government to accept the farmers’ demands.

Earlier, JI Central Punjab chief Javed Kasuri addressing a press conference in Mansoor Lahore announced that the party’s Kisan March will begin from Masjid-e-Shuhada to march to the chief minister’s house.

“The march will remain peaceful,” JI leader said. “The government should resolve the farmers issues. It has let the farmers at the mercy of mafias,” he added.

In an administrative crackdown over farmer activists, police have arrested Chairman Kisan Board Jam Huzoor Bux from Bahawalpur. Kisan Board’s vice president Amanullah Chattha has been detained in a late-night raid in Hafizabad.

Moreover, other farmer leaders Mian Rehan ul Haq, Sarwar Bhatti, Hameeduddin Awan and Zulfiqar Shah have also been arrested.