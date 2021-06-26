Traffic warden foils kidnap bid of seven-year-old boy in Lahore

LAHORE: A traffic warden has foiled the kidnap bid of a seven-year-old boy in Lahore after he tried to stop a suspected motorcyclist carrying the child, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that the traffic assistant witnessed a suspected motorcyclist along with a child. When he asked the motorcyclist to stop, he immediately ran away after throwing the minor boy on the road.

The traffic assistant later chased the suspect, however, he managed to flee from the scene.

Police said a case was registered against the unidentified motorcyclist and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Last month, a timely action of Lahore’s Dolphin Squad had foiled the abduction bid of a seven-year-old girl. The girl had been successfully recovered from the abductor woman.

It was learnt that the minor girl was a local resident who was handed over to her father after being identified by the neighbours. The female abductor had been shifted to the local police station for interrogation.