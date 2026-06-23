Renowned Pakistani singer and musician Tariq Tafu has passed away at the age of 58, leaving the country’s music fraternity in mourning.

Tariq Tafu – best known for his iconic song Lahore Lahore Aye – died in Lahore on Monday, June 22, after suffering a sudden and severe stomach ache.

According to his family, his condition deteriorated rapidly and he was rushed to a private hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment. Doctors were unable to save him.He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Tariq rose to fame with his 2004 hit Lahore Lahore Aye, which became one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cultural anthems and played a significant role in promoting Lahore’s cultural identity and regional tourism. The song became synonymous with the singer and established him as a household name.

Born into a prominent musical family, Tariq was the son of legendary composer and tabla maestro Ustad Tafu Khan, who died in October 2024. His brother, Ustad Wajid Tafu, is also a renowned composer and tabla player.

Through marriage, he was connected to another illustrious musical family, with legendary ghazal singer Ustad Ghulam Ali as his father-in-law and singer Shabnam Majeed as his brother-in-law.

In recognition of his contributions to Pakistani music and culture, he was awarded the Pride of Pakistan shield in late 2025.

His death came just a day after his final Facebook post, in which he paid tribute to his late father on Father’s Day.