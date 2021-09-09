Lahore’s land record will be digitalised next month, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday informed that the land record of Lahore would be digitalized by next month as updating of record was in progress, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan today chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development here in Islamabad.

The meeting briefed PM about the ongoing cadastral mapping exercise in Lahore and told him that the project is right on track and would be completed by 15th of the next month.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed concerned authorities to complete the digitalization of land record of Lahore as early as possible so that a common man can get relief against land grabbers and encroachments.

He was also informed about the progress made on various housing projects being completed under the Ministry of Housing and Works.

It was told that the ministry is constructing 86,323 housing units at a cost of 463 billion rupees. Under these projects, construction activities are getting impetus, which resultantly create over 200,000 job opportunities in the country.

Besides, the construction activities will create economic activities worth over 2.3 trillion rupees.

Promoting vertical housing in the form of multi-storey buildings is a priority of the government, which will not only fulfill the needs of the growing population but also ensure effective utilization of land as per digitalized cadastral mapping of cities, the prime minister reiterated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday launched a cadastral mapping project for digitalising land records of Islamabad to end illegal constructions and record tampering.