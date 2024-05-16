Lahore lawyer injured in ‘knife attack’ by policemen

LAHORE: The two police officers allegedly injured a lawyer with a knife attack in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The advocate, Ahmed Hashmi, went to retrieve a file from his chamber after office hours when the police officials denied him entry, leading to a heated exchange.

Subsequently, Police Officers Waqas and Shehbaz attacked the lawyer with a knife leaving him injured.

Meanwhile, the police officer Waqas was later arrested by the law enforcers, while the other officer Shahbaz fled the scene.

The lawyer was transported to Mian Munshi Hospital for immediate medical assistance.