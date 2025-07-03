web analytics
Chlidren among three injured in Lahore lion attack

TOP NEWS

AHMER KHOKHAR is a young journalist associated with ARY NEWS as a special correspondent . He is covering crime stories , investigation stories and Federal investigation agency (F.I.A). He tweets @AhmerKhokhar08

LAHORE: A distressing incident occurred in Lahore, where a lion attacked a family, leaving three people, including two children, injured, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported from a farmhouse in Johar Town, Lahore. The victims were promptly rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

The condition of the two children is said to be critical as efforts continue to save their lives.

A wildlife team was dispatched to the farmhouse, which has been immediately evacuated, upon receiving the report of the lion attack in Lahore.

The police said that the lion escaped due to an unsecured enclosure at the farmhouse, leading to the unexpected attack on those present.



According to the Wildlife department, a lion broke out of its enclosure by leaping over a wall and entered a street  launching an attack on residents before fleeing.

The lion is owned by Malik Azam Murtaza, also known as Shani. The Punjab Wildlife Department has confirmed that Murtaza kept the lion without a license at his Shah Di Khui Dera.

The department said that special teams from the Punjab Wildlife Department are conducting raids in Shah Di Khui and other locations to recover the lion and arrest its owner. A spokesperson stated that proceedings have been initiated to register an FIR.

The department maintianed that keeping a lion without a license is a non-bailable offense, with penalties including up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 5 million.

