Lahore: Load-shedding intensifies after LESCO’s quota reduced

LAHORE: The load-shedding in Punjab’s capital has further intensified due to the incompetence of the federal government, as the duration of power outage has reached up to 14 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the electricity quota for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been reduced, which resulted in the shutting down of feeders every hour.

Sources have claimed that the overall demand for electricity has reached 5,300 MW against the availability of 3,800 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 1,500 MW.

The duration of power outage in rural Punjab has reached 14 hours. Meanwhile, the LESCO has demanded an immediate increase in electricity quota from the Ministry of Power.

A day earlier, three more major power companies have shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel.

The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Lalpir Power Limited and PakGen Power have shut down 16 power plants – including Tarbela and Jamshoro – due to mismanagement in the supply of furnace oil.

Electricity shortfall further widened due to the closure of power plants. Power shortfall initially surged to 1,000 megawatts with the closure of power plants.

It was reported that electricity shortfall in the country peaked at 6,000 MW after power plants face a supply shortage of oil and gas, resulting in up to 12 hours of load-shedding nationwide.

