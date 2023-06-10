Lahore: Load-shedding intensifies, shortfall raises to 393MW

LAHORE: The load-shedding in Lahore has further intensified due to the substantial shortfall from the current production of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) which stands at 4263 megawatts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

LESCO, the power distribution company responsible for supplying electricity in the city, has been struggling to meet the escalating demand. Despite its efforts, the current capacity stands at 4263 megawatts, leaving a substantial shortfall of 393 megawatts, resulting in frequent power outages in different areas of Lahore.

READ: Electricity theft: LESCO issues notice to Zaman Park administrator

To manage the shortage, LESCO has announced a load-shedding schedule, to be implemented for two hours in the urban and extended to three hours in rural areas.

However, the duration of load shedding is experiencing continuous power outages lasting three to four hours, while, the situation is even more dire in rural regions, where the duration of load shedding has escalated to five hours.