Lahore man arrested for challenging people to spend 10 min in lions’ cage

LAHORE: A man in Lahore has been arrested for advertising on social media and challenging people to spend ten minutes in lions’ cage against Rs10 lakh reward, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the police took swift action after a video of man – identified as Mian Saqib – announced a reward of one million rupees for people who spend 10 minutes in the cage of his pet lions.

Police said the accused Mian Saqib has kept two lions on the roof of the house and challenged people on social media to spend time in lions’ cage.

The police further said that a case has been registered against Mian Saqib while the wildlife authority has been contacted to hand over the pet lions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore man had a licence to train and keep wild animals, but the licence does not allow the promotion of animals and endangering the lives of citizens.

 

