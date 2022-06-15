Lahore: Man commits suicide after murdering three people

Lahore: A man reportedly committed suicide after killing a couple and his friend in the Thana Factory area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man named Rizwan reportedly murdered a couple and his friend and killed himself afterwards. The police reached the scene and started their investigation.

The four dead have been identified as Asif, Kiran, Aziz and the killer who committed suicide Rizwan.

Capital City Police officer Lahore took notice of the incident and has ordered the Superintendent of Polie (SP) Cantt to present a report of the incident.

The reason for the gruesome murders and then the suicide are unknown until now, the police said. The CCPO has ordered a thorough investigation of the issue and arresting of any other possible perpetrators involved in the case.

SP Essa Sukhera said that they have cordoned the scene of the crimes and are investigating the evidence.

Also Read:28 police officers have committed suicide this year!

Earlier, a government officer ended his life in his residence in the provincial capital, a day ago after being posted in Lahore from Islamabad.

According to the Police, the Additional Commissioner of Revenue Imran Raza Abbasi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment located in the Faisal Town area.

Comments