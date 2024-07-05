web analytics
Lahore man harassing woman caught with help of Safe City cameras

LAHORE: A man harassing a woman on the street in Mazang, Lahore was arrested with the assistance of Safe City cameras, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the incident occurred at night when the cameras captured the suspect following the woman in Mazang area of the Punjab’s capital.

The woman, upon realizing she was being followed, attempted to run towards a bus stop. Meanwhile, a Safe City officer, monitoring the situation, alerted the Virtual Women’s Police Station about the situation.

After getting information, the Virtual Women’s Police Station dispatched police officers to the location. The suspect was promptly detained by the police team, who have since initiated legal proceedings against him.

Separately, the FIA cybercrime circle arrested two suspects involved in online sexual harassment, a spokesman said.

Arrested accused have been identified as Adil Iftikhar and Ahsan Qayyum.

According to the FIA cybercrime circle Rawalpindi, the accused had shared objectionable photographs and videos of a victim woman.

The accused were also blackmailing the complainant. “The two men received money time to time from the victim for the objectionable material,” spokesman said. “They overall received 68,000 rupees as hush money from the victim”.

