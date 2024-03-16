Lahore man jailed, fined for marriage without first wife’s consent

A Lahore man was fined and sent to jail for seven months for solemnizing a second marriage without the consent of his first wife in Punjab’s capital, ARY News reported.

Lahore’s family court passed orders on the plea of Zuna Nasr, who moved the court against the second marriage of her husband without her consent.

The court in its verdict slapped a fine of Rs500,000 and awarded seven months in jail to Muhammad Aurangzeb for marrying a second time without the consent of his first wife.

Read more: MAN BEATS UP WIFE OVER REFUSING CONSENT FOR SECOND MARRIAGE

The verdict said the man would remain in jail until stay order from the relevant court.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a landmark verdict ruled that a person intending to contract second marriage will have to seek mandatory approval of his first wife and the Arbitration Council.