Lahore Metro Bus administration found involved in ‘power theft’

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has found administration of Lahore Metro Bus involved in power theft during the ongoing crackdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, LESCO Chief Executive said that one phase of the meter, being used by the Metro Bus administration, was ‘dead’ – causing a loss of millions to the company.

“The company has charged metro bus administration of 24,000 units in terms of detection bill,” the chief executive added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has launched a major operation against power theft by the consumers continues on the directives of the Federal Power Division.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until a complete end to electricity theft. Electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

Earlier in November, LESCO released the list of the government institutions grappling with outstanding dues owed to power provider utility.

According to the list, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Lahore has topped the list with a default of more than Rs230 million, followed by the Chairman Municipal Committee Kasur with Rs170 million, Chairman Municipal Committee Street Light, Kasur with more than Rs150 million.