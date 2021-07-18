Lahore metro project to get 64 new buses

LAHORE: The Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) has decided to induct 64 new buses in the Lahore metro bus system by the end of August 2021.

According to the Punjab Transport Department spokesperson, 16 new buses had arrived at the Lahore metro bus depot, while 48 more buses would arrive by August 15.

He said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the up-gradation of public transport system to facilitate commuters in the best possible way.

VEDA Transit Solutions is providing new buses for the Lahore metro, he said, adding that under the new agreement, the Punjab government would save Rs2 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government last year had signed an agreement with a private firm to replace the existing fleet of 64 articulated buses plying at the 27km long track of the Lahore Metro Bus System.

Read More: 19 NEW METRO BUSES REACH KARACHI PORT