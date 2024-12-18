web analytics
Lahore: Motorway sections close owing to poor visibility caused by fog

LAHORE: Several sections of motorways were closed for traffic owing to poor visibility caused by foggy weather conditions, Motorways Police spokesman stated on Wednesday.

“Motorway M-2 has been closed for traffic from Lahore to Hiran Minar and M-3 from Lahore to Jaranwala, owing to foggy conditions and poor visibility,” spokesperson said.

Spokesman has advised drivers to use the motorway at daytime, while during night travel keep fog lights of their vehicles on.

It is to be mentioned here that smog levels soaring again in several cities of Punjab with the onset of winter.

Punjab has suffered of the environmental crisis caused by smog in Lahore and other cities in November resulting in serious health issues affecting normal life.

The visibility limit remained extremely restricted in most of the province’s districts, while several sections of motorways were closed owing to the visibility restriction.

