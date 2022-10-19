Lahore: Naan, roti prices raised after negotiations with naanbais

LAHORE: The district administration of the provincial capital has increased the price of Naan and roti, after their negotiations with tandoor owners, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration of Lahore held negotiations with the tandoor owners association and announced to increase in the price of Naan to Rs22 and roti to Rs14.

Prior to the decision, the price of naan was Rs20 and roti was sold at Rs13 per piece.

Two weeks ago, owners owners unilaterally announced to increase the prices of roti and naan, prompting the district administration to warn them of action against such price-hike.

The Muttahida Naan-Roti Association announced to sell roti for Rs15, an Rs3 increase from the previous rate of Rs12, and naan for Rs25, an Rs5 hike from its earlier rate of Rs20 per unit.

The association’s vice president Waheed Abbasi had said that the district administration failed to control the prices of wheat, flour and other grain products.

However, after the negotiations, the price has been set at Rs14, and Rs22 respectively.

A spokesperson for the district administration had warned the association of legal action and sealing off tandoors in case of any unilateral increase in the prices.

