Lahore: Norwegian company to produce electricity from garbage

A Norwegian company with an investment of $300 million is planning to generate electricity from waste in Lahore, Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Lahore Waste Management Company held an important meeting on the Waste to Energy Project under the chairmanship of Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhry.

CEOWMC Ali Anan Qamar and Deputy Secretary Development Shahid Latif were among the others who participated in the meeting.

Atif Chaudhry said that the team of the Norwegian company has arrived in Pakistan for the preliminary survey, this company will invest 300 million dollars in the Waste to Energy project.

Atif Chaudhry said that the completion of this project will create 2000 new jobs.

Read more: Sindh govt plans to produce 200 MW electricity from garbage in Karachi

Earlier, Sindh Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said the provincial government has decided to launch an eco-friendly project for the production of electricity in Karachi.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the city produces around 8,000 to 10, 000 tons of garbage on daily basis, which could help in producing 200 megawatts of electricity. “Four power plants, each of 50 megawatts, would be installed in the city for power generation,” the minister said.

Comments