Lahore not as developed as claimed by past rulers: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Lahore is not as developed as the past rulers had claimed, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore, the PPP chairman said there is an impression that the people who have been in power for over 30 years in Punjab have developed the province however it is not as developed as they claimed.

Referring to the recent senate resolution on elections, Bilawal said that the general elections will be held on February 8 even if the OIC and UN are moved for delay in polls.

He maintained that more PPP candidates were barred from contesting elections in 2013 than PTI candidates in 2023.





Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party will contest elections 2024 from every constituency and it is contesting the elections to win.

Bilawal said “We do not believe in the politics of hatred and division, and will take our manifesto to the people, and contest the elections based on that, as done by our ancestors, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’.

It is pertinent to mention here Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced the schedule for the general elections 2024.

According to the schedule, PPP will hold 30 rallies across Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, kicking off the election campaign from Swabi on January 10.

PPP will hold public gatherings in Faisalabad on January 11, Leh on January 12, Bahawalpur on January 13, Naseer Abad Balochistan January on 14, Khairpur January on 14 and Larkana on January 15.