Lahore reports 28 fresh Omicron cases as Covid positivity rate hits 8.3pc

LAHORE: The number of Omicron cases in Punjab has reached 462 after 28 more people tested positive for the highly-contagious variant of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting the health department.

According to the provincial health department, the province has so far reported 462 cases of Omicron of which 432 are reported in Lahore.

“As many as 28 more cases of the variant were reported during the last 24 hours in Lahore,” the department said and added that Omicron cases were also increasing in other cities of Pakistan’s largest province.

“The positivity ratio in Lahore has peaked to 8.3 percent,” it said.

The health department said that containment of the new variant in Lahore has become a challenging task for the health authorities as the positivity ratio has gone beyond six percent in the provincial capital today.

Pakistan reported 4,027 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,324,147.

A total of 51,236 samples were tested, out of which 4,027 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

Nine more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,012. The number of critical patients rose to 752 from 709 yesterday.

