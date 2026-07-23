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Lahore's over Rs.2 billion Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road caves in after first rain

  • By Almas Khan
    • -
  • Jul 23, 2026
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Lahore's over Rs.2 billion Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road caves in after first rain
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