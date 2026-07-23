A second sinkhole has appeared on Lahore’s newly reconstructed Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road, just days after the first, raising questions about the quality of the Rs.2 billion infrastructure project.

The road, which was rebuilt at a cost of over Rs.2 billion and completed after 18 months of construction, failed to withstand even the season’s first rainfall.

اربوں روپے کی لاگت سے تیار ہونے والی سڑک پہلی بارش نہ برداشت کرسکی لاہور: خیابان فردوسی پر ایک اور گڑھا، 2 ارب سے زائد لاگت آئی تھی#ARYNews #Lahore pic.twitter.com/E6zPsCMvHW — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 23, 2026

The latest collapse marks the second sinkhole to emerge within three days, which raised questions on Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Water and Sewerage Authority, and the Punjab government’s performance.

Work on the project began around 18 months ago to address frequent road collapses caused by leaking sewerage lines. The reconstruction was intended to provide a long-term solution to the problem.

However, the appearance of two sinkholes following the first heavy rain has prompted renewed questions about the performance of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), both of which were involved in the project.