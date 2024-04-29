Lahore passport officials suspended over corruption

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday suspended two officials of the Lahore passport office, including its deputy director, on complaints of corruption, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited Lahore passport office where citizens lodged complaints against officials for allegedly taking bribes.

During the visit, citizens showed some evidences of bad practices of officials and agent mafia in the passport office to the interior minister.

Citizens apprised Naqvi that that officials are involved in bribery and even charge ‘tax’ for entering the building.

After seeing the awful situation, the interior minister ordered the removal of director and the assistant director of the passport office at Gardan Town.

Earlier this month, the federal government transferred four officials of the Gujranwala regional passport office on complaints of corruption.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, dated April 22, Gujranwala Assistant Director (AD) Saeed Abbas had been transferred to the Okara office vice Malik Ghulam Mustafa who replaced Abbas in Gujranwala.