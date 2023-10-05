Lahore police apprehend man for online business fraud

Lahore police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in online business fraud, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused named Yasir Hayat deprived people of their savings worth millions by luring them for profit in online business.

Yasir Hayat was arrested from Muzaffargarh while fleeing to Iran via Quetta, the police and added another accused named Ahmed Nadeem is still at large.

The accused were booked on the complaint of a member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The accused raised millions of rupees by making companies called Capital FX and Batfire.

Earlier, the FIA, on January 5, had arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body had filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director had said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.