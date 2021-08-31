Lahore police arrest accused involved in raping, filming girl

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday arrested a youh involved in raping, torturing a girl in Lahore, reported ARY News.

As per details, the accused named Muhib tortured and raped a girl and filmed the video, which was later made viral by one of his accomplices, Harris.

After the video went viral, the Nawakot police traced the accused and managed to arrest Muhib, who was seen in the video torturing the girl.

The accused has confessed to his crime, the police said and added that a case has been registered against him and further investigation was underway.

The DIG operations said Harris, an accomplice of the main accused, who made the video viral will be behind the bars soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual assault have been reported across the country previously.

In one such incident recently, a girl from the Gulshan e Ravi area of Punjab was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by seven men before they dumped her on the street within Chung Police Station.