Lahore police arrest daughter of suspected target killer

Police in Lahore say they have detained the 21-year-old daughter of suspected target killer Fayyaz Butt, Mah Noor Shehzadi, as part of the investigation. Mah Noor Shehzadi was taken to an undisclosed location for questioning, according to police.

Investigators are also carrying out forensic examinations of Mah Noor’s mobile phone and social media accounts.

Police say Mah Noor previously studied at the same religious seminary attended by Faizan, one of the suspects in the case.

Police have described the alleged attacks by the father and his two sons as a case study in targeted violence against police officers and say they have identified elements believed to be behind the attacks.

It is to be mentioned that the son and father who allegedly martyred police personnel in Lahore yesterday were killed in a police encounter.

Police allege that the suspects called Sub-Inspector Adeel to a meeting on the pretext of resolving a dispute before opening fire.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Adeel and Head Constable Asad arrived at the location, where the suspects opened fire and then fled.

Sheikhupura police pursued the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire in the Ravi Rayan area. Police said Fayyaz Butt and his son Faizan were killed in the encounter, while a third suspect, identified as Tariq, escaped.

Police said Faizan had previously been killed in an encounter following information provided by Sub-Inspector Adeel. Authorities allege that Fayyaz subsequently called the officer to the meeting in retaliation.