Lahore: Police arrest man staged self-kidnapping for ransom

LAHORE: Manawan Police has arrested a man who staged his kidnapping to get ransom money, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

A spokesperson of DIG-Operations Lahore has stated that a woman informed police about kidnapping of her spouse and Rs. 15 ransom amount demanded by the kidnappers.

“A video of alleged kidnapping of hostage, Taimoor, showing he was tied with rope,” police said.

A police team traced Taimoor in Faisalabad and investigation unveiled that the kidnapping episode was staged by the purported abductee, according to the police statement.

“Taimoor, had himself sent the video of his abduction, to his wife,” police spokesman said.

The accused has been handed over to the investigation wing of police for further legal action, police spokesperson added.