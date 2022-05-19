Lahore police baton-charge protesting students at Kalma Chowk

LAHORE: Police on Thursday baton-charged and fired tear gas on the protesting students of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) at Lahore’s Kalma chowk, ARY News reported.

The students hailing from different universities and colleges were protesting under the banner of IJT against the recent raid of police at Punjab University and the alleged arrest of the students.

The protesting students blocked both the tracks at Kalma Chowk and chanted slogans against the police. The police tried to get the roads clear for traffic, but they failed in doing so and later baton-charged and used tear gas to disperse them.

The students also reportedly pelted stones over the police party. Later, they started to damaged vehicles and motorcycles in protest.

On the other hand, fresh contingents of the police have been called in at the Kalma chowk to control the worsening situation.

The area is giving a view of the battlefield after the clash.

