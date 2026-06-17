Lahore police bust organized forgery network, arrest four

LAHORE: The Lahore Police in an intelligence based operation arrested four operatives of an organized forgery network, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The accused were used to forge fake currency, identity cards, educational degrees and government documents,” a DIG Lahore spokesman said.

The police has caught a factory like setup and recovered forged items. “A four-member gang including father-son duo was operating the organized criminal netwwork,” spokesman said.

“The accused were printing Pakistani and foreign currency to supply in different districts as well as to overseas,” police said.

Police recovered fake national and foreign currency notes, printing machines, computers and chemical. “Gang leader Riaz disclosed to get foreign training of modern colour matching”.

Arrested suspects have been identified as Riaz, Sajan Riaz, Imran and Asif, spokesman said.

The FIR has been registered at Shahdara police station of Lahore against the four accused.