Lahore police kill two ‘dacoits’ in alleged encounter

Lahore police Sunday claimed to have shot dead two ‘dacoits’ in an alleged encounter in the city’s Shahdara area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the Shahdara area of Lahore, when two people riding a motorbike opened fire at the police party after being asked to stop for a security check.

In retaliatory fire, two ‘dacoits’ named Saif and Shahid were shot dead. The dead were involved in dacoities, attempts to murder and other heinous cases.

Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes occurred near Mangal Bazar.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.