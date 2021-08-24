Lahore police seize vehicle whose drive committed 66 traffic violations

LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police on Tuesday seized the vehicle and fined the owner who was involved in traffic violations up to 66 times and had outstanding fines of Rs32000, ARY News reported.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi, a fine of Rs 32,000 was also slapped on the owner of a car involved in traffic offences up to 74 times.

The driver had broken traffic signals 57 times and was caught overspeeding 7 times. He also violated one-way traffic rules two times, the statement said.

n a similar police activity against traffic violations, the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) on June.9 seized the vehicle and fined the owner who was involved in traffic violations up to 90 times.

According to the police, the car driver had violated the traffic light 41 times and was charged with over-speeding up to 45 times. Besides this, the driver had violated the traffic regulations against one-way traffic once, as well as line lane and zebra crossing thrice.