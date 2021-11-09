Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Lahore police seize vehicle whose drive committed 71 traffic violations

LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police on Tuesday seized the documents of a car whose driver was involved in traffic violations up to 71 times, ARY News reported.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi, a fine of Rs 34,600 was also slapped on the owner of a car involved in traffic offences up to 71 times.

Moreover, the traffic police also seized Prado car involved in traffic violations up to 70 times.

In a similar police activity against traffic violations, the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) on June.9 seized the vehicle and fined the owner who was involved in traffic violations up to 90 times.

According to the police, the car driver had violated the traffic light 41 times and was charged with over-speeding up to 45 times. Besides this, the driver had violated the traffic regulations against one-way traffic once, as well as line lane and zebra crossing thrice.

