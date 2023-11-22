Lahore policemen beaten up at Karachi bungalow during raid

KARACHI: A Punjab police team, arrived from Lahore to arrest a ‘wanted suspect’ in fraud case, was beaten up as it raided a bungalow in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society ‘without support of local police station’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the Lahore police team arrived in Karachi to arrest a ‘wanted suspect’ allegedly involved in fraud of millions of Rupees.

After reaching Karachi, the Lahore police team traced the accused to Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society. They raided the bungalow after informing the local police station, the police said in a statement.

However, things didn’t go as planned as the residents thrashed the police team – which was on its own.

Following the incident, the local police raided the bungalow and detained multiple residents – who were present at that time.

The police said they have shifted the injured personnel of Punjab Police to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance.

One of the police officials – named Ijaz – is in critical condition, the police said, adding that a case was being registered against the residents.